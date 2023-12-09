The Rapper 2 Chainz Rushed To Hospital After Serious Car Accident In Miami

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that a three way crash occurred on I-95 with no fatalities but with one unnamed male transported to a local hospital.

TMZ reports that 2 Chainz was rushed to a hospital early Saturday morning after being struck by a car while exiting I-95. Informed sources tell the publication that the other driver who was driving a Tesla may have been under the influence.

Instagram

Fortunately, it appears that the 46-year-old rapper is in stable condition and even took to Instagram from the ambulance to post footage of the crash. TMZ also reported that 2 Chainz suffered neck injuries. Photos of the crash suggest that the rapper was hit from behind on account of the other involved vehicle having extensive damage to its front driver’s side.

Instagram

2 Chainz was previously at a popular Miami club when the incident happened.