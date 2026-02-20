another-major-country-music-star-is-getting-a-nashville-bar

Another country music star is joining the honky-tonk hustle, adding yet another bar to Nashville’s already packed celebrity watering hole lineup.

Kane Brown’s on Broadway will replace The Valentine on Nashville’s iconic (or infamously tourist-packed and bachelorette-filled) Broadway strip. According to a Feb. 19 press release from the Elia Group, which is teaming up with Brown, the new bar and restaurant will span an impressive four stories and 11,400 square feet.

“We’ve really taken our time developing the bar. We wanted to make it a place that stands apart from everything else on Lower Broadway,” Brown explained, per the release. “I wanted to build a place that I want to hang out at, my friends want to hang out at, and will be an unforgettable experience for anyone who visits. Nights in Nashville are about to hit a little bit different.”

Kane Brown is joining a growing list of country music stars opening bars in Nashville. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

The “Be Like That” singer said the move was inspired by the many nights he spent at The Valentine supporting the Georgia Bulldogs, which is a bit blasphemous to say in Volunteer country, but whatever.

Kane Brown’s Upcoming Nashville Bar Boasts

The Elia Group flexed pretty hard about what the latest celebrity bar has to offer to tourists, buzzed bachelorettes, and also beleaguered locals.

“The main floor ignites with energy, anchored by a full-scale live music stage set against exposed brick and steel-and-glass accents. Above it, a mezzanine offers an elevated vantage point with dedicated bar service and prime stage views, ideal for fans and private gatherings alike,” the group detailed about the plans for the venue. “The third-floor lounge shifts into a richer, more intimate mood, wrapped in walnut paneling, platinum records, and curated portraits, a space for bottle service, private parties, and unforgettable nights rooted in community. Crowning it all, the rooftop delivers Broadway’s ultimate day-to-night evolution, moving from sunlit brunch and frozen cocktails to a golden-hour celebration and, finally, late-night music, DJs, and drinks set against the Nashville skyline.”

Meanwhile, Nashville’s newest celebrity bar is opening its doors just as another country stars’ establishment sings its swan song.

E3 Chophouse, the Nashville steakhouse co-owned by Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and former MLB player Adam LaRoche, closed its doors yesterday.