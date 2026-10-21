Another Classic ’90s TV Show Is Getting a Reboot

Dust off your basketball whistle, because it looks like the show Coach is coming back. The popular 90s sitcom may be finding a new way to our television screens.

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According to Deadline, Modern Family star Ty Burrell is set to executive produce the reboot for NBC with the intention to also star.

The new iteration will be a single-camera format show from Daniel Libman and Matthew Libman, co-creators of Peacock’s Mr. Throwback, Davis Entertainment and Universal Television. The Libman brothers will also be writing.

Ty Burrell poses for a ‘Modern Family’ promotional photo (Credit: ABC)

Coach will focus on a legendary coach who returns home to Minnesota to rebuild the basketball program at his alma mater, and reconnect with his community.

In addition to Burrell, Daniel Libman and Matthew Libman, John Fox of Davis Entertainment will executive produce.

The original Coach, which starred Craig T. Nelson, ran for nine seasons from 1989 to 1997 on ABC. Created by Barry Kemp, the show focused on Hayden Fox, head coach for the NCAA Division I-A Minnesota State University Screaming Eagles football team. In later seasons, he went on to coach the NFL expansion team the Orlando Breakers.

NBC gave a 13-episode series order to Barry Kemp-created Coach sequel in 2015. In the sequel, which was to take place 18 years later, Fox (again played by Nelson) was going to come out of retirement to be the assistant coach to his now grown son Tim at a Pennsylvania Ivy League college.

After filming one episode, NBC opted not to move forward with the revival.