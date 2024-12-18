Anna Duggar Spotted for the First Time in 2 Years Amid Husband Josh’s Prison Sentence

Anna Duggar has been photographed for the first time in years amid her husband Josh’s 12-year prison sentence.

Videos by Suggest

The mother of seven was spotted in Fayetteville, Arkansas, this week, as she attended one of her sons’ basketball game.

According to photos obtained by TMZ, Anna still wears her wedding ring. She was pictured smiling and chatting with a friend as they walked from the parking lot into the game.

Anna married Josh Duggar in 2008, and the couple followed in Josh’s megafamily footsteps with their own brood, welcoming seven children over the next 13 years: Mackynzie Renée, Michael James, Marcus Anthony, Meredith Grace, Mason Garrett, Maryella Hope and Madyson Lily.

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar pose during the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel and Convention Center on February 28, 2015 in National Harbor, Maryland. Conservative activists attended the annual political conference to discuss their agenda. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

Anna Duggar was pictured still wearing her wedding ring amid husband Josh’s prison sentence.

Anna announced the birth of their seventh child, Madyson, on Nov. 16. 2021, just weeks before Josh was found guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. He was later sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.

Since Josh’s incarceration began, Anna has deleted her social media presence, and the last time she was pictured on the Duggar Family Instagram page was way back in 2020.

While most of the Duggar family still lives in their home state of Arkansas, Josh is currently serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville, Texas.