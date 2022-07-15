What Life For Josh Duggar Will Be Like Inside Prison For The Next 12 Years

Josh Duggar has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, which he will serve out at the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville, Texas. Josh was convicted on federal charges of receiving and possession of child pornography in Deeceember 2021 and was sentenced in May of this year. The former reality star has already begun his new life as a prisoner, here’s what he can expect from the next 12 years of his life in prison.

Josh Duggar To Serve 12 Years In Prison

In April 2021, the shocking announcement came that former 19 Kids And Counting star Josh Duggar had been arrested on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. Josh had previously been the subject of several sexual scandals, including a confession that he’d molested several of his sisters and other family friends during his teenage years.

As a result of that scandal, the Duggar family’s reality show was canceled, though it soon picked back up under a different name, Counting On. The new show switched focus to other Duggar siblings who were growing up, getting married, and starting families of their own. Josh was not a part of the show. He was later caught up in the Ashley Madison leak, a dating site specifically for affairs, and it was revealed that he’d cheated on his wife, Anna.

No Longer Able To Hide From Consequences

Now, however, there are real consequences for Josh’s actions. As a teen, his parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were able to use Josh’s youth to shield him from the law, but that’s not the case anymore. Josh’s stay at the Federal Correctional Institution will not resemble life as he’s known it at all.

According to the FCI’s handbook for inmate conduct, Josh will be expected to clean his quarters, both the floors and the walls, daily. His bed will need to be made by 7:30 am on weekdays, so unless his work duties put him on the night shift, he’ll need to become comfortable with waking extra early each day.

Work Assignment Details

When he’s not in his quarters, Josh will be given a work assignment, which is mandatory for all prisoners. Work assignments can cover the following departments: Facilities/Mechanical Services, Food Service, and Financial Management/Business Office.

There are also assignments available in the Federal Prison Industries (FPI), which is the largest single employer of prison inmates. It’s a more exclusive opportunity for inmates, who can work at a textile factory, in the business office, or as a part of quality control.

During his time in prison, Josh will have access to both health and psychological services and will also be able to participate in religious services. In his free time, he will also be able to enjoy recreational activities, as long as he follows the rules. It’s nothing like the life he used to know; that’s for certain.

