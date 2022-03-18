Anne Hathaway Shows Off Toned Legs At ‘WeCrashed’ Premiere

Anne Hathaway always wows on the red carpet, and the premiere of her new show WeCrashed was no exception! The actress looked very glamorous at the Los Angeles premiere alongside co-star Jared Leto.

Hathaway’s Electric Blue Dress

US actress Anne Hathaway arrives for the premiere of “WeCrashed” held at The Academy Museum in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2022. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Hathaway wore a bright blue dress with diagonal cutouts across the front, allowing a black crop top to show through. There was also a cut up the side of the dress, showing off the actress’ toned legs. She accessorized the look with black slingback heels, a black clutch, and gold hoops and rings.

Her hair and makeup were understated, making sure the focus was on her show-stopping dress. Hathaway went with a natural hairstyle: parted in the middle and slightly wavy. As for makeup, the actress wore a subtle swipe of eyeliner and mascara with a bright pink lip.

She posed with co-star Leto, who was also dressed to impress. The actor wore a black velvet Gucci suit — a nod to his role in the blockbuster House of Gucci — studded with rhinestones. He paired it with a white dress shirt with a ruffled neckline and sheer black sparkly gloves.

Her Role In ‘WeCrashed’

US actors Anne Hathaway (L) and Jared Leto arrive for the premiere of “WeCrashed” held at The Academy Museum in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2022. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Hathaway and Leto play real-life husband and wife Rebekah and Adam Neumann in WeCrashed, an Apple TV+ show about the now-disgraced leaders of WeWork. WeWork is a company that offers flexible shared workspaces for start-up companies.

The show will follow the couple’s rise and fall as they are plagued by age discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuits, gender pay gaps, and accusations of ducking out on millions in rent payments.

WeWork is still around today, but it’s nowhere near as popular (or prosperous) as it once was for the Neumanns. In fact, the couple is no longer part of any of the WeWork businesses; both stepped down from their respective positions in 2019.

Hathaway And Leto’s On-Set Relationship

While the story told in WeCrashed is tumultuous, the relationship between Hathaway and Leto onset was anything but. “I really respect Jared’s process, and I had a wonderful time working with whoever that was, and we really created the most beautiful connection between us,” Hathaway shared while appearing on the Late Show.

The actress was referring to Leto’s practice of method acting, intensely committing to his character and never really interacting with his co-stars as himself. If Hathaway and Leto’s appearance on the red carpet together is any indication, we’re sure both Oscar-winners will give an excellent performance in WeCrashed.

More From Suggest

Who Is Adam Shulman? All About Anne Hathaway’s Husband

Does Jared Leto Have A Girlfriend? Inside The Actor’s Love Life

Emma Watson Stuns In Backless Dress In Rare Public Appearance