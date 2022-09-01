TBT: A ‘Sharing The Toilet’ Case Of Food Poisoning Is The Reason Anna Farris And Chris Pratt Tied The Knot

When you know, you know. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris may not be together anymore, but we still aren’t over the former couple’s whirlwind romance. If you don’t mind, we’re going to relive their glory days while definitely not crying at all.

‘I Couldn’t Have Fallen More Headfirst’

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris met in 2007 while filming Take Me Home Tonight. Faris was married to Ben Idra at the time, but they separated just one month into filming. Then, once Faris met Pratt, all bets were off.

“When I first met Chris, I was constantly looking for proof that he was not as great as he seemed,” Faris recalled in her memoir Unqualified. “You might think that, fresh off an almost decade-long relationship, I would be hesitant to move on to the next, but I couldn’t have fallen more headfirst into my feelings for Chris.”

The feeling was mutual. Faris told Pratt that she was filing for divorce from Idra, and it was then that Pratt says he knew he was going to marry her. Of course, the wedding day wouldn’t come until two years later.

A Not-So-Traditional Bali Ceremony

Who says the most romantic proposals can’t happen in the bathroom? In 2009, Faris and Pratt were vacationing in Bali when they both came down with a devastating case of food poisoning. “The really rough kind, you know, sharing the toilet,” Faris recounted to the Independent five years later.

“I was looking for chicken broth on the room service menu and saw the hotel also did weddings. While still feverish, Chris said, ‘Let’s do it,'” she said. “So the staff found us some traditional Balinese clothes and a local priest. We had no idea what was going on, but we came back married.”

They might have pulled the trigger on a whim, but their union wasn’t a fever-induced impulse. Just three years later, they welcomed their son Jack, their first and only child together. They were married for eight years.

Where Did It Go Wrong?

There have been some nasty celebrity divorces. Thankfully, Faris and Pratt are no Brangelina. In August of 2017, the couple announced that they were legally separating. “We tried for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” their joint statement read.

“Our son has two parents who love him very much, and for his sake, we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together, and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Sometimes endings are just new beginnings. Faris and Pratt are still close, and they amicably co-parent Jack, who is now 12 years old. They are both remarried to other people now. Faris met her husband, cinematographer Michael Barrett, on the set of Overboard. Pratt met his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, at a church event.

We can’t say we don’t miss seeing this hilarious pair together, but we’re over the moon that they’ve found happiness and are still friends.

