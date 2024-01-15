Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Wedding Photos Surface After Her Death

Photos from the late Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s wedding have surfaced weeks after the reality TV star’s tragic passing at 29.

The wedding took place nine months before Cardwell’s passing, shortly after receiving an adrenal cancer diagnosis. In pictures obtained by TMZ, Mama June Shannon’s eldest daughter grins in the company of family and her new husband, Eldridge Toney, as the pair tie the knot.

The outdoor ceremony appears to have taken place in a backyard, with blue and white floral arrangements adorning the trees and decorations. According to Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell and Eldridge Toney’s marriage certificate, the wedding was officiated by the husband of Anna’s sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird.

Those in attendance included Anna’s sisters – Lauryn, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” – and, of course, her mother, June. The bride’s daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee, were also there to celebrate their mother’s big day.

Anna Cardwell and Eldridge Toney began dating in 2017. Six years later, they tied the knot in secret in Wilkinson County, Georgia. According to sources who spoke to TMZ, the couple wanted to celebrate their wedding day “while [Anna] was still feeling well enough to go through a ceremony.”

Cardwell was already undergoing chemotherapy treatments for stage 4 cancer at the time. Video of the wedding may follow the photos, as the crew of Mama June: Family Crisis was at the ceremony, filming the gathering.

Anna Cardwell’s Husband Explained Why She Filmed Her Final Days

As Eldridge Toney explained to People, Anna Cardwell chose to film her final days to bring awareness to the adrenal cancer that would eventually take her life.

“The filming was something that Anna wanted to do,” he said. “She wanted to bring awareness to her rare type of cancer because there is still so much unknown about it and it is very rare.”

Out of respect for Anna Cardwell and her family members, however, her funeral had strict rules against cell phones and filming.

Cardwell passed away on December 9, 2023, as confirmed by her mother, Mama June, on Instagram.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that [Anna Cardwell] is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM,” Shannon wrote. “She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her.”