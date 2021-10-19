Angelina Jolie’s Kids Make Red Carpet Appearance And Shiloh Steals The Show

Angelina Jolie took to the red carpet last night with five of her six children and it’s unreal how grown up and gorgeous her kids are. Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox accompanied their mom to the premiere of Marvel’s Eternals, and the family, minus the second-oldest, Pax, looked like they could form their own superhero group.

Thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s been a long time since the Jolie-Pitt kids got the chance to gather on the red carpet together. The last time Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet with her kids was back in 2019 at the European premiere for Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil. Not all of her kids were able to attend the event, with just twins Vivienne and Knox, as well as Jolie’s oldest girls Zahara and Shiloh, making an appearance.

The Last Time We Saw The Kids On The Red Carpet

(ISABEL INFANTES/Getty Images)

With the pandemic no longer at its height, however, most of the family were able to make it out to support Jolie’s latest cinematic achievement. To mark the occasion, the entire family dressed to the nines, and Shiloh even wore a dress for the first time on the red carpet.

Previously, the 15-year-old had worn suits or casual jackets to these sorts of events. With her white flats and tan, asymmetrical dress, Shiloh looked every inch a lady as she held her older sister Zahara’s hand and posed for pictures.

(Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Speaking of dresses, Zahara wore a familiar frock: a glittering silver number that her mom wore to the 2014 Oscars. Significantly, that was the last year that Jolie attended the Oscars with her now ex-husband, and Zahara’s father, Brad Pitt. The 16-year-old looked resplendent in the gown and made it look brand new despite the fact that it’s been worn before.

Even the youngest kids looked incredibly fashionable, with Vivienne shining in a white dress paired with a matching short jacket and tennis shoes. Knox, her twin brother, looked cool and handsome in a green and black striped vest and matching pants. On the far end, Maddox, Jolie’s oldest child, looked every inch an adult in a suave black suit and black-framed glasses.

Angelina Jolie’s Kids Steal The Show

With her kids looking so chic, it was almost hard to pay Jolie attention. Once we did, however, we couldn’t help but admire her draping brown dress which hugged her curves beautifully. Jolie also wore a piece of gold jewelry that ran from her bottom lip to her chin, giving her a taste of otherworldliness that perfectly complimented her onscreen character.

(Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

There’s just a little over two weeks until Marvel’s Eternals is released and we can hardly wait to see the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.