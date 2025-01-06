Angelina Jolie Walks the 2025 Golden Globes Red Carpet With 19-Year-Old Daughter Zahara: See the Pics!

Angelina Jolie arrived to the 2025 Golden Globes looking stunning as always, but this time she was accompanied by her 19-year-old daughter Zahara.

Videos by Suggest

The duo arrived at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, to walk the carpet together. Angelina wore a shimmery, gold metallic gown with small, semi-sheer cutouts. Zahara opted for a white gown embellished with an intricate black tree.

Jolie is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance as the famous opera singer Maria Callas. The actress spoke with BBC about her children watching her go through the process of playing such a complicated character.

Photo by Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images

“The character has a lot of pain and they’ve of course seen me go through a lot of things, but they hadn’t experienced me expressing a lot of the pain that usually a parent hides from a child,” Jolie said. “So they were there to witness some of that, but then we would hug or they would bring me cups of tea.”

The Golden Globe-nominated actress is a mother to five children, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. In addition to Zahara, Jolie is a mother to Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

Angelina Jolie Receives Golden Globes Nomination After Three Years Acting Hiatus

Jolie returned from a three-year acting hiatus to play the role of Maria Callas in Maria.

The actress spoke with Vanity Fair about her hiatus and the movie saying, “I went very dark for reasons I’d rather not explain, but I didn’t have a lot of light and life within me.”

“Your light’s dim. I also just needed to be home more, so I couldn’t commit large periods of time to pieces,” she continued. “The choice of what to work on and when was not a creative choice, often, the last few years, but sometimes the practical choice. Really, I think Maria was the beginning of starting to come alive again. I needed a lot of kind people around me to hold my hand.”