Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Son Involved in Another Crash

Just six months after he was involved in an e-bike accident, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax was in yet another crash.

Sources close to Pax told the Daily Mail that the accident happened on Friday, Jan. 24.

He was riding on his purple-and-black e-bike when he hit a white hatchback car in Hollywood.

The media outlet reported that the accident was less damaging than last summer’s. Pax also appeared to not be noticeably hurt as he spoke to the vehicle’s driver and passenger. They exchanged phone numbers before going their separate ways.

Although he was wearing a helmet, Pax appeared to have no hands on the e-bike’s handles when he crashed into the vehicle.

Pax previously suffered from “complex trauma” during an e-bike accident in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles this past July. The photographer, who was not wearing a helmet, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his mother, Angelina Jolie, stayed by his side.

At the time, sources believed Pax had died in the accident after he appeared lifeless on the ground. He regained consciousness when paramedics arrived.

Two months before that accident, Pax wrecked his Tesla outside of RED Studios in Hollywood. His vehicle was “totaled” after that collision.

Friends Grew Concerned For Angelina Jolie and Brat Pitt’s Son Pax Following Multiple Vehicle Accidents

Meanwhile, a source close to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax revealed to Page Six that his friends were growing concerned for him after his multiple vehicle accidents in 2024.

“His friends are concerned about him,” the insider explained. “He’s being reckless. They’re worried. He has had a string of car crashes. It’s not great. Pax is a troubled kid, and Angelina is doing her best to help him.”

The media outlet further reported that Pax was still living at Jolie’s $25 million Los Feliz residence last summer. Weeks before the July 2024 accident, Pax was seen riding around the neighborhood on a Talaria Sting R MX4 e-bike without a helmet. The LAPD’s report did not reveal the make and model of the bike he was on during the accident.

LAPD sources also told Page Six there was “nothing new” to add to the traffic collision initial report.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt adopted Pax in 2002. He is their fourth child.

It was reported by multiple outlets that the former couple’s six children do not have a relationship with their famous father.

“Angelina home-schooled them, she cocooned them, and this was one way to alienate them from Brad,” a source previously shared.

Jolie and Pitt went through an eight-year divorce that was settled last year.