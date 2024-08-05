Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Son Has ‘Long Road of Recovery’ From Crash After ICU Trip

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son, Pax, is still on the mend from his e-bike accident, apparently having a “long road of recovery” ahead.

An exclusive source told PEOPLE that Pax, 20, has been released from the ICU.

“He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy,” the source said.

The insider added that both Pax and Angelina, who has been by his side, “are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received.”

Pax’s siblings — in addition to Angelina — “have been visiting and helping” Pax, according to the source.

“They are all very close,” the insider said.

Originally, Pax was reportedly hospitalized on July 29 after crashing his e-bike into a car in Los Angeles. Allegedly, he wasn’t wearing a helmet, which resulted in a head injury. He also experienced hip pain.

At the time, PEOPLE spoke with law enforcement about the incident. The outlet reported, “The Los Angeles Police Department tells PEOPLE that a man in his early 20s was riding a scooter when an accident was reported at 5:12 p.m. on July 29, and that a severe traffic collision report was completed.”

Pax was then transported to a hospital for treatment. Originally, medics feared he was suffering a brain bleed. However, after further evaluation, he was considered stable.

E-bikes are known to be on the dangerous side, especially if not operated properly. In fact, according to Scripps, “Safety experts caution that without proper education and training, e-bike users face a greater risk of injury or death in accidents. E-bikes are heavier and faster than regular bikes and can go faster due to their battery power. This makes them more dangerous than regular bicycles.”

Thankfully, Pax seems to be doing well — despite his long road of recovery.