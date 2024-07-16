Brad Pitt Outraged by Angelina Jolie’s ‘Intrusive’ Request for Messages About Plane Incident

Brad Pitt has called out his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for allegedly “intrusive” measures in their winery case.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Pitt’s attorneys have referred to Jolie’s requests to obtain messages from the 2016 family plane incident “wide-ranging and intrusive,” as well as a “sensationalist fishing expedition.” They are asking for the request to be thrown out.

It is said that the event played a part in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s official split. Pitt’s attorney stated that the actor “voluntarily offered to produce documents sufficient to show everything that occurred on the flight that precipitated the ex-couple’s divorce — the event that Jolie alleges made Pitt’s NDA request so offensive here.”

However, the legal team alleges that Jolie rejected her ex’s compromise and moved to compel his communications to third parties. This included his most trusted advisors. Among the topics discussed were Pitt’s voluntary therapy sessions. He decided to seek therapy after the flight incident to better himself.

Another topic was the drug and alcohol testing that Brad Pitt had allegedly undergone.

Pitt’s lawyers further stated that the actor’s “private, third-party communications” from that time shouldn’t be relevant to this winery sale dispute.

“Jolie, however, wants them anyway,” the document continued. “As part of her efforts to turn this business dispute into a re-litigation of the former couple’s divorce case.”

As part of the winery legal battle, a judge stated that Angelina Jolie must produce eight years’ worth of non-disclosure agreement (NDA) she had made.

Although Brad Pitt had offered to buy her shares of the winery when she wanted out, his lawyers claim Angelina Jolie refused the deal due to an NDA.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Divorce Settlement is Still Ongoing

Meanwhile, a source recently revealed that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce settlement is still ongoing. The former couple called it quits eight years ago.

“Both sides are still talking,” the insider shared with PEOPLE. They also noted that there are remaining issues in the negotiations.“But it’s not done yet.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie first met on the set of 2005’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith. In early 2006, Jolie confirmed that she was pregnant with Pitt’s child.

This was the first time she acknowledged their relationship publicly. Seven years and six kids later, the couple announced they were engaged and they got married in 2014.

However, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. Although both of them have declared “single” since 2019, they haven’t settled their divorce.