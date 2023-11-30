Andy Cohen Reveals Why He Won’t Show His Kids’ Faces Anymore

The television talk show host says he feels “funny” about showing his kids’ faces on social media. Here’s why:

During an interview with Today.com, Bravo executive Andy Cohen, 55, explained why he put a stop to showing his childrens’ faces on social media.

In the article that was published on Wednesday, Cohen said:

“The last time I showed Ben’s face was when I got my star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame [in February 2022].” He’s now four-years old.

As for his one-year-old daughter, Lucy, Cohen stated that, “I’m teetering towards not showing [her] anymore. I just feel funny about it.

“People need to understand that my kids are not me and they didn’t sign up for this,” the Watch What Happens Live host continued. “I’m figuring it out as I go.”

PHOTO: ANDY COHEN/INSTAGRAM

The host then shared that his mom, Evelyn Cohen, has been “very vocal” about her opinion on the matter. He went on to say that she has been “really on [him] about it.”

“She’s really like, ‘You have to stop. … ‘OK, you can’t show Ben anymore. When are you going to stop showing Lucy?’” he explained.

Later in the interview, Cohen boasted about his little ones, a typical display of fatherly affection. It’s the love for his children that has helped him with his mental health as he battles the negativity that comes with social media.

“If I go on Twitter at any given moment, it’s a battlefield about politics, or people telling me that I messed up a show completely, or that I’m this, that, or the other,” the presenter said. “But … I don’t give a f–k what anyone’s saying about me on Twitter.”

Cohen added, “Today … I was like, ‘Ben, I love you.’ He goes, ‘However many stars there are in the sky is how much I love you.’ And I’m set. … This little boy loves me for as many stars as there are? The rest doesn’t really matter!”



The Emmy winner became a dad in February 2019 when his first son was born via surrogacy in Los Angeles.

ANDY COHEN/INSTAGRAM

In New York, three years later, Lucy was born as one of the first babies through a gestational carrier after it became legal.

The toddlers are in fact “biological siblings”, Cohen explained in a June 2022, Jeff Lewis Live interview. He shared that he had a “couple” embryos he wants to let his children use one day should they choose.

Plenty of celebrities would much rather keep their child out of the spotlight, especially at such a tender age. Do you agree with Andy Cohen’s decision?