Are Lisa Rinna And Andy Cohen Feuding? Why The Two Are Arguing Over Rinna’s Sudden Exit

Lisa Rinna has offered her perspective on recent comments made by Andy Cohen in his new book The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up. In the book, Cohen, the 54-year-old Bravo mogul, discussed Rinna’s exit from the popular reality series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons, suggesting she was initially on pause but might return.

A Toxic Relationship

According to Cohen’s account, Rinna quit the show after filming the season 12 reunion episode, but she later changed her mind. Cohen recommended a “pause” and expressed concern about what he perceived as a “toxic relationship” between Rinna and the show.

Cohen explained his perspective in the book’s epilogue, indicating they mutually agreed that Rinna should take a break from the show. However, Rinna’s representative promptly responded to Cohen’s claims, emphasizing that Rinna was content with her decision to move on from the show and had no regrets.

The representative clarified, stating, “Her contract ended, and the parties mutually agreed not to engage on a new one. She felt her time on the show had run its course and was more than happy to move on. And she still does not regret it.”

Chaotic Departure

Cohen further addressed the matter on SiriusXM’s Smith Sisters Live, where co-host Lauren Smith characterized Rinna’s departure as “chaotic.” The co-host mentioned that she initially believed Rinna had been fired from the show and was surprised when Rinna initially declared her departure after the reunion, only to later reconsider and suggest she was on pause.

Andy Cohen spills the tea on Lisa Rinna's exit from #RHOBH. pic.twitter.com/BwnqAJgRZw — E! News (@enews) May 13, 2023

Lisa Rinna’s exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was initially announced in January, marking the end of her eight-year stint on the show, known for its dramatic moments and headlines. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity and looked forward to new adventures in her career. Rinna shared her feelings about the transition with People, saying, “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run, and I am excited for what is to come!”