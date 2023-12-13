Andre Braugher Dead at 61, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Cast Pays Tribute

Andre Braugher, Emmy-award-winning actor and star of Brooklyn Nine-Nine died Monday following a brief illness. He was 61. In the wake of his death, his costars took to social media to pay heartfelt tribute to their late friend.

For eight years, Braugher played Capt. Raymond Holt in the police comedy. Marc Evan Jackson, who played Andre Braugher’s on-screen husband, took to X (formerly known as Twitter), to share an image of himself and Braugher with the simple caption: “Oh Captain, My Captain.”

O Captain. My Captain. pic.twitter.com/ekGFz3EUTG — Marc Evan Jackson (@MarcEvanJackson) December 13, 2023

Jackson expanded on his tribute in a statement to People. Calling Andre Braugher “a giant, a genius, an artist, a legend, and a force,” Jackson said, “Andre elevated every moment he came anywhere near, and it was an honor to have known and worked with him,” he said. “My deepest condolences to his family, and all those who like all of us, loved him very much.”

Chelsea Peretti, known for her Brooklyn Nine-Nine role as Gina Linetti, took to Instagram to express her grief.

“Will miss your dulcet tones,” she wrote alongside an image of Andre Braugher in his Brooklyn Nine-Nine uniform. “Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep.”

“I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t.”

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star Terry Crews Pays Tribute to Andre Braugher

Terry Crews, who appeared on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Terry Jeffords, was among the first to pay tribute to the late Andre Braugher. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Crews admitted that he couldn’t believe his costar was no longer with us.

“Can’t believe you’re gone so soon,” Crews wrote. “I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much.”

“I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you,” he continued. “Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man.”