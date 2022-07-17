Kevin Costner Has Won An Emmy, But You’ll Never Guess What For

The trophy case of Kevin Costner includes just about every award under the sun. Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and even a few Razzie Awards line his walls. You’d probably expect the Yellowstone star to own an Emmy Award, and you’d be right. It’s just not for the show you’d think.

Primetime Emmy Snubs

The 2022 Emmy Awards featured numerous marquee snubs. This Is Us received virtually no love in its final season, with many aghast that Mandy Moore went un-nominated. It only received an original music nomination. Black-ish, a stalwart of the ceremony, only received a nomination for contemporary hairstyling and contemporary costumes.

Disney+ got very little love as well, with the likes of Peacemaker, The Book of Boba Fett, and Loki failing to attract attention for big awards. Perhaps the most surprising snub is Yellowstone. The western is popular with fans and critics alike, but it failed to earn a single nomination. Costner has yet to even receive a nomination for his role as John Dutton.

Kevin Costner’s Many Awards

It should come as no surprise that Costner has won nearly every movie award under the sun. Dances With Wolves scored him two Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director, although he lost Best Actor to Jeremy Irons. He picked up a SAG award for Hidden Figures and an honorary César in 2013.

He’s also picked up six Razzie Awards along the way, winning three for The Postman in 1998. Costner failed to “win” the Razzie for Waterworld however, losing to Showgirls in a stacked year which also included It’s Pat.

And The Emmy Goes To…

In 2012, Costner was nominated for two Emmy Awards for producing and starring in Hatfields & McCoys. The History Channel miniseries saw Costner go toe-to-toe with Bill Paxton in a retelling of a great feud in American history. The series was the first scripted drama in the history of the History Channel, and it did very well among critics.

The series cleaned up at awards shows that season, earning Costner a Golden Globe and a SAG award. He took home Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie, beating co-star Paxton, Benedict Cumberbatch for Sherlock, and Idris Elba for Luther to name a few. Impressive.

Hatfields & McCoys lost Outstanding Miniseries or Movie to Game Change, a re-telling of John McCain’s failed 2012 presidential campaign. This is how Tom Hanks, a producer on the series, won his sixth of seven Emmy Awards.

Yellowstone will surely have its chance to be nominated for more awards going forward, and it’s not like Costner is starved for any awards attention. Even still, it’s surprising that one of Hollywood’s most successful actors only has an Emmy for a largely forgotten miniseries.

