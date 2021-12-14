Ana De Armas Has A New Man After ‘Deep Water’ Pulled From Disney Schedule

Ana de Armas has been spotted with a new man months after her split with Ben Affleck. The actress was seen locking lips with Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis. According to Page Six, the pair have been seeing each other for a few months. If the paparazzi pictures are anything to go off of, the two are still very much in the honeymoon phase!

Ana de Armas’ New Movie Drama

“Paul and Ana were introduced through friends. He is based in Austin, but splits his time between Texas and Santa Monica,” a source told Page Six. “He has been spending a lot of time with Ana before she left the US to film her new movie.”

These pictures come amid news that de Armas’ latest movie has been pulled from Disney’s release schedule. Deep Water, co-starring Affleck, follows the story of a man who allows his wife to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce. Complications emerge when one of her lovers goes missing, with her husband becoming a prime suspect. The movie was originally set for theatrical release in January of next year. Deep Water is now set for release on the streaming platform Hulu in 2022 in the United States and Amazon Prime overseas.

Some are wondering if the relationship between de Armas and Affleck has anything to do with the mysterious cancellation. The two were inseparable throughout 2020, but it was reported in January of 2021 that the two had called it quits. “She broke it off,” a source told People. “Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.” There’s some speculation that the pair’s relationship is still complicated, which could make a promotional press tour difficult.

Ex Ben Affleck Moves On

However, that seems unlikely, given that both have moved on so publicly. While de Armas has been seen with Boukadakis, Affleck has entered into a high-profile relationship of his own with former fiancée Jennifer Lopez. The two started dating after the singer’s split with baseball player Alex Rodriguez, walking red carpets and posting photos together on Instagram.

“I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances. I’ve had second chances in my career. I’ve had second chances as a human being,” Affleck told WSJ Magazine in January. “Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures. The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that. I haven’t always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they’ve turned out to be the defining aspects of my life.”

