Amish Man Charged With Murder In Crime That’s Rattling Entire Community

An 18-year-old Amish man, Samuel Hochstetler, was charged with murder months after the death of 28-year-old Rosanna Kinsinger in Rutland, Ohio, which was deemed suspicious at the time. Police have yet to reveal a motive or details surrounding the murder.

According to a news release issued by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the initial incident occurred on Thursday, March 13. Deputies arrived at a Dye Road residence and found Kinsinger’s body. The Meigs County Coroner’s Office arrived shortly after and determined that her death was suspicious. An autopsy was performed, but its results were deemed inconclusive at the time.

According to a fellow member of the Amish community, Mose Troyer, who lived with the suspect and the victim, people noticed Kinsinger hadn’t been seen all day on March 13, as per WSAZ.

Troyer was the one who went up to and entered Kinsinger’s house during the night and, unfortunately, found her dead. According to him, a goat was also found inside the house. He immediately called 911.

Arrested And Charged

As per MCSO, following Kinsinger’s death, authorities carried out search warrants and interviews while reviewing evidence collected from the scene. Using tips, leads, and rumors, detectives were able to identify Samuel Hochstetler, whom they detained on Monday, May 5.

Detectives conducted an interview and, upon concluding it, they charged Hochstetler with the murder of Rosanna Kinsinger. On Tuesday, May 6, according to WTAP, he was arraigned in front of Judge Mick Bar, who set his bond at $1 million. He is currently being held in the Gallia County Jail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13.

Meigs County Sheriff Fitch called Kinsinger’s death a tragedy.

“This case was such a tragedy to those who knew Rosanna. She was a beloved individual in her community,” Fith said. “Detectives have worked around the clock searching for answers and were able to get those answers. Hopefully this investigation helps bring some closure to the victim’s family, and on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office, we offer our deepest condolences.”

According to Sheriff Fitch, Hochstetler is originally from an Amish Community in Kentucky. In 2024, he moved to Meigs County, as reported by WTAP.