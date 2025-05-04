PGA Legend Jim Dent Dead at 85, Cause of Death Revealed

Jim Dent, renowned as one of the PGA Tour’s longest hitters and a standout golfer of his era, has died.

Dent passed on Friday at 85, just a week before his birthday, his grandson posted on Facebook.

The PGA Tour reported on its website that Dent had a stroke just a day after Augusta National announced plans for Tiger Woods to design a par-3 course at The Patch.

Sad news to hear that Jim Dent has died just a week before celebrating his 86th birthday.



Jim was born in Augusta and played on the PGA and PGA Champions Tours for almost 50 years. pic.twitter.com/bHdobPxGPT — TheGolfDivoTee™  (@TheGolfDivoTee) May 4, 2025

Dent discovered his passion for golf in the caddie yards of Augusta, where he eventually worked at the Masters and refined his skills on the local municipal course, known as The Patch.

“What I learned about playing golf has probably kept me all through life,” Dent explained to the USGA in 2012.

‘You had to be honest,” he added. “You had to work at it; you just couldn’t pick up today and not come back ’til next week. And if you broke a rule, you had to turn yourself in.”

Jim Dent’s PGA Journey Began in 1970

Dent secured his PGA Tour card through qualifying school in 1970. Although he never claimed a victory on tour, he maintained an impressive schedule, competing in at least 22 tournaments annually for the next 16 years.

His standout performance came at the 1972 Walt Disney World Open Invitational, where he entered the final round just two shots behind Jack Nicklaus. However, Nicklaus delivered a stunning 64, ultimately securing victory by an impressive nine strokes.

Dent didn’t qualify for the Masters but made the cut in eight of 11 majors, including six PGA Championships and five U.S. Opens.

Renowned for his incredible driving distance, Dent claimed victory at the inaugural World Long Drive Championship in 1974. After turning 50, he continued his success by securing 12 wins on the PGA Tour Champions.

The fourth of six children, Dent faced immense hardship early in life, losing both parents by the age of 12. He was then raised by his aunt, Mary Benton.

Dent found work at Augusta Country Club, where he discovered a passion for golf. He recalled how caddies were allowed to play on the course—provided they were willing to pull crabgrass from the greens. Over the years, Dent had the opportunity to caddie for notable players at Augusta National during the Masters, including Bob Goalby and Bob Rosburg.

In 2020, Augusta honored Jim Dent by naming the road leading into The Patch “Jim Dent Way,” serving as a lasting tribute to his legacy.

Two years later, Dent earned a well-deserved place in the Caddie Hall of Fame. Today, his son, Jim Dent Jr., serves as the head professional at The Patch.