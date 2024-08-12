‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Addresses Death Hoax in Sassy Social Media Post

Long-time American Pickers star Danielle Colby may not be the first name that comes to mind for a death hoax. Normally, such rumors hit older celebrities or those out of the limelight. However, Colby is still an active cast member of recent American Pickers episodes. Plus, she has a candid social media presence which she frequently updates.

Nonetheless, at just 48, Colby became the subject of multiple death hoaxes pushed by sketchy social media outlets. The outlets provoked fans of the burlesque dancer and TV personality with buzzwords like “huge tragedy” and “heavy heart” tempting a click.

Colby responded to several of these posts on Instagram, clarifying that she is, indeed, alive.

Alongside screenshots of the hoxes, Colby shared a quote from Mark Twain reading, “The report of my death was an exaggeration.”

Perhaps feeling that posting on Instagram regularly is more than enough proof of life, Colby didn’t add much else. However, she did have one request in the event of her untimely demise.

“Also please use a better f*cking photo when I do actually die,” she quipped.

Danielle Colby’s Death Hoax Rebuke is a Rare Correct Use of Twain’s Quote

Sidebar: Danielle Colby shows off that she’s up on her Mark Twain knowledge with her cheeky death hoax debunking. Twain, born Samuel Clemens, is often misquoted as writing: The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.

The quote originates from a letter Mark Twain wrote to a newspaper reporter in response to inquiries about the rumors of his death. While the phrase The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated is not an exact quotation, it has become famously linked to Twain. It’s still often used to humorously refute rumors of a high-profile death.

In May 1897, journalists circulated rumors about Mark Twain’s death or serious illness. Seeking confirmation, journalist Frank Marshall White from the New York Journal reached out to Twain via a letter. Twain replied, writing: “The report of my death was an exaggeration.”

One could speculate that the actual quote was altered in order to make it sound like an in-person retort.

Regardless, Danielle Colby impressed literary nerds everywhere by correctly quoting Twain in her post.

Meanwhile, those who keep up with Colby’s social media are aware that she faced several serious health challenges in recent years, including a hysterectomy and surgery to remove a facial tumor in December 2023. Fortunately, she has made a complete recovery.

Colby has been a prominent figure on American Pickers since 2010, featuring in over 360 episodes (per IMDb), including the most recent season 25.