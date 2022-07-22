‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Asks For Prayers For Former Star Frank Fritz

Mike Wolfe of American Pickers has revealed that his former co-star Frank Fritz has suffered a stroke. Wolfe also acknowledged rumors of his feud with Fritz, but ultimately let his love for Fritz shine brighter than any reported bad blood between them.

Frank Fritz Hospitalized After Stroke

Frank Fritz left American Pickers last year in order to undergo back surgery and focus on his health, as he also suffered from Crohn’s disease. Now the former History Channel star has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke. His one-time co-star Mike Wolfe has spoken out about the hospitalization and made it clear where his relationship with Fritz stands, despite long-standing rumors of tension between the two men.

RELATED: Frank Fritz’s Store Allegedly Struggling After ‘American Pickers’ Firing, Unverified Report Claims

Wolfe posted a photo of Fritz on Instagram, writing in the caption, “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks’s life and the journey he’s been on. There have been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.”

Mike Wolfe Shares His Love

Wolfe continued, “Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts,” adding, “Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”

RELATED: ‘American Pickers’ Crew Turning On Mike Wolfe After Frank Fritz Firing?

Past Rumors Of Feuds

There were a lot of rumors surrounding Frank Fritz’s sudden departure from American Pickers. Though he cited his health as the reason for his hasty exit from the popular History Channel series, some have theorized that it was actually because of bad blood between him and Wolfe.

Some tabloids even claimed that Wolfe got Fritz fired, with the general consensus among that group of gossipmongers being that Wolfe forced Fritz out in order to have his own brother replace him. That particular rumor has been proven false.

Most friendships aren’t without their hard times, but it’s clear that there’s still love between Wolfe and Fritz, especially when it comes to matters of health. We wish Fritz a speedy recovery and give our heartfelt best wishes to his family and friends during this difficult time.

More Stories From Suggest