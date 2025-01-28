Kid Cudi’s Home Targeted in Break-In, ‘Crazed’ Stalker to Blame

Not a situation anyone wants to be a part of, Kid Cudi’s Los Angeles home was targeted in a recent break-in, with a crazed stalker being deemed the suspect.

Law enforcement sources spoke to TMZ about the break-in by confirming the rapper’s home was burglarized, and the suspect had made off with some food. They also used one of the bathrooms and even took a shower.

The suspect appeared on Kid Cudi’s security system, just hanging out in the kitchen.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department quickly arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect. He was taken into custody and charged with felony burglary and theft of utilities. The suspect is currently being held on a $150,000 bail.

Details about Kid Cudi’s whereabouts during the break-in remain unknown.

Kid Cudi Shared Details About the Burglary

Meanwhile, Kid Cudi addressed the incident on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He confirmed that the suspect was not a homeless person but a “crazed” fan.

“Hey, so I wanna clear this up cause I see the internets running w things and making jokes and this shit is not funny,” he wrote. “The person that broke into my house was a crazed fan that has been stalking me for years without me knowing.”

Cudi then said the crazed fan attended his shows and events in the U.S. and abroad. He drove across the country to break into the rapper’s home. The suspect initially planned to talk to Cudi about a potential collaboration.

“There is nothing funny about this,” Kid Cudi pointed out. “My privacy was violated, and now I have to protect myself. I don’t feel safe now. He rummaged through personal things, my fiance’s stuff, took a shower and ate, all while thinking he was actually gonna have a conversation w me. This was an unhinged 34-year-old man. Not homeless.”

“I’m gonna take some serious security measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” he further shared. “I’m not online to see the comments, but word got back to me. People are making light of this, and it’s not okay. If I’m standoffish when u see me in public now, this is why.”

Cudi previously took a break from social media.

“Just projects and things I got goin on will be posted by my team,” he wrote on X last month. “I’ve been thinkin’, I see too much bullshit on here, and life is much cooler being disconnected. I think I’ve been too accessible, now, when u hear from me, it’ll be through my art. I love yall, its been real. Goodbye.”