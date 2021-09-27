Amelia Hamlin Apologizes For Completely Sheer Top

Amelia Hamlin is apologizing to dad Harry Hamlin after exposing her chest in a very daring and see-through look. The 20-year-old model, fresh from splitting from boyfriend Scott Disick, has been busy storming the Fashion Week runways in both New York and London this month, with the latter also bringing the Alo Yoga face at high-profile parties as her career climbs.

Putting on quite a display recently in a criss-cross and sheer top-and-skirt look, the brunette beauty wound up front-page news for having her nipples visible, and it looks like she’s saying sorry to her dad over the whole thing.

Amelia Hamlin Says Sorry Over Bold Outfit

Scroll for the photos. Hamlin, who ended her relationship with 38-year-old Disick this month and has since deleted the Talentless founder from her Instagram, has been busy living her best and single life. The Boux Avenue influencer’s headline-making look came as a stomach-baring and braless silver bead number, one paired via a likewise sheer skirt flashing briefs beneath it – a lot more was flashed up top, though.

Highlighting her ripped abs and golden tan as she classily showed some chest, Amelia Hamlin made sure she was the talk of the town – but she’s since taken a moment to address having her chest out.

Apologizing To Her Dad

The daughter to Bravo star Lisa Rinna received plenty of comments for the sexy look – clearly, though, some also raising eyebrows. Responding, the model wrote: “For the people concerned about Harry Hamlin, sorry for my nipped [sic] dad it’s fashion.” The message is reported to have been sent by text.

Rinna Beauty founder Lisa Rinna only had good words for her youngest daughter, though, writing: “I just saw lol. It’s fashionnnn.” The glitzy look had come as Hamlin attended a glitzy night – she was invited to the Perfect Magazine x Charlotte Tilbury Beauty event. More after the photos.

Ditching Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin is the one reported to have ended things with dad of three Disick, a man 18 years her senior and known for dating younger women. Prior to dating Hamlin, Disick was in a relationship with model Sofia Richie, also 19 when she began her romance with him.

Not long after the split, Hamlin took to Instagram with a cryptic comment, interpreted by many to be aimed at Disick. Saying: “This is it,” the star wrote:

“Never settle for less. Not with your job, your friends, and especially not with your heart,” adding: “Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best.”