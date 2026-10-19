Ambulance Called for Actor After Pain-Related Emergency

Actor Marc Singer, best known for his role in The Beastmaster and V, recently spent some time in the hospital.

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TMZ first reported that Singer experienced “pain,” and was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Sources told the outlet that paramedics responded to 78-year-old Singer’s home in Los Angeles shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 17. He was then taken to a nearby hospital.

According to TMZ, doctors ran tests on the actor and kept him hospitalized overnight. All of the tests came back fine, so he was expected to be released from the hospital the following day.

Currently, it is unclear what caused the pain.

Marc Singer (Photo by M. Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Singer starred in The Beastmaster in 1982, and its sequel in 1991. In both films, he played Dar, a man who could communicate with animals.

In a 2024 interview with AV Club, he opened up about the casting process for the film.

He explained that the film’s director, Don Coscarelli, had seen him in a production of The Taming of the Shrew.

“And he said, ‘That’s the guy I want to play Dar!’ So there was really no casting. There was just a meeting,” Singer explained. “We met, and we had a conversation and, man, we got right at it!”

“And the next thing I knew, I was being fitted for my little leather hula skirt, and off we went into the desert again.”

Singer also starred in the 1980s sci-fi miniseries V. He is still working regularly as an actor.