Amber Rose Lets Her 4-Year-Old Drink Coffee With Her: ‘It’s Not Bad for You’

In a recent appearance on the No Jumper Podcast, Amber Rose, well-known model and mother of two boys, Sebastian and Slash, sparked discussions by sharing her unusual parenting approach: permitting her children to drink coffee at a young age.

The model, who co-parents Sebastian with rapper Wiz Khalifa and shares Slash with ex Alexander “AE” Edwards, revealed her parenting choices during the podcast conversation. “I give my kids coffee,” Rose stated. She specifically mentioned that Slash, at just 4-years-old, is a regular coffee drinker, sipping on a daily cup of Joe.

Highlighting her family’s relaxed approach to caffeine, Rose also mentioned allowing her children to consume other caffeinated beverages like Coke and root beer.

Rose elaborated that drinking coffee has become a family ritual, with both her sons drinking coffee from adult-sized cups while enjoying their morning routine. “Me and my kids sit, and we drink coffee, and we talk,” Rose mentioned, defending her choice by stating, “It’s not a big deal. It’s really not.”

Addressing concerns about the impact of caffeine on her children’s health, Rose downplayed any potential risks, emphasizing, “It’s only caffeine. It’s a little caffeine. It’s not bad for you.”

During the interview, Rose also discussed her approach to handling mature subjects with her children. Acknowledging her son Sebastian’s awareness due to the internet, she shared anecdotes about navigating topics like her OnlyFans account. Despite acknowledging her son’s awareness, she reassured listeners that he doesn’t have an account.

Emphasizing the difficulty of shielding children from information on the internet, Rose expressed the importance of open communication with kids to prevent misinformation. She highlighted that attempting to hide information might lead children to seek answers elsewhere, potentially being misinformed.

Amber Rose’s unorthodox parenting choices have sparked debate among parenting circles, questioning the appropriateness of allowing young children to consume coffee. Despite the debate, Rose remains firm in her parenting choices, advocating for open and honest discussions with her children.