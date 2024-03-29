Amber Rose Claims Ex Kanye West Pushed Her to Show Skin, Despite Her ‘Conservative’ Tastes

Amber Rose is opening up about former flame Kanye West pushing her to wear provocative outfits, despite her modest nature.

On Thursday’s Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast, Rose alleged that the veteran rapper encouraged her to adopt a more provocative style following the onset of their tumultuous relationship in 2008.

“I am conservative actually,” Rose explained. “I have always been conservative since I was young.” Rose recalled that she was perceived as a “sexpot type of girl” after gaining fame during her relationship with West.

“That was my first relationship with a celebrity ever but also in the public eye,” she said. “And he knows a lot about fashion and he always wanted me to dress very sexy.”

Amber Rose and Kanye West during an Inaugural Milan Fashion Week event at La Permanente back in 2009. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/CI Getty Images Entertainment)

After splitting with Kanye West in 2010, Amber Rose still felt confined to her “sexy” image, finding it hard to break free from that category.

“So when I was out on my own — without my first relationship that kind of brought me to the light — that’s what they wanted from me,” she explained.

Amber Rose Recalls Being Typecast Following Her Relationship with Kanye West

When Rose attempted to “go against the grain,” she frequently faced pushback to her conservative nature.

“I would have producers saying, ‘We want to do this video for MTV and we want you at the pool, with a bikini on, martini in your hand.’ And I’m like, ‘Ugh, I’m so not her.’ Like I’m so not her and I get what I come off as but I am so not her,’” she recalled.

“And they’re like, ‘Well I guess you don’t want to do it then,'” she added. Rose confided in Frankel about how she “cringes” when reflecting on her early years in the limelight and the sacrifices she had to make. “It was like I remember fighting so hard to not be that person and no one would let me,” she explained.

Of course, Amber Rose’s remarks come amidst heightened scrutiny directed at Kanye West, stemming from his present relationship. Ye’s current wife, Bianca Censori, frequently turns heads with provocative fashion choices while out in public.

She recently wore a thong bikini while getting ice cream. She also turned heads at the Cheesecake Factory with Kanye West in neon tights and a bandeau top. The seemingly eccentric attire has led some fans to speculate that Ye is influencing his current wife’s closet rotation.