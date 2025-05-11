amber-heard-welcomes-twins

Amber Heard revealed she recently welcomed twins while celebrating the US Mother’s Day.

Videos by Suggest

In her latest Instagram post, which included a sweet photo of her twins’ feet, Heard opened up about her new little ones.

“Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget,” the Aquaman star shared. “This year, I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years.”

She then officially shared the exciting news about her twins. “My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full,” she continued. “When I had my first baby girl, Oonagh, four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!”

Heard went on to share how becoming a mother has completely changed her. “Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life,” she continued. “I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully.”

She further noted, “To all the moms, wherever you are, my dream family and I are always celebrating with you.”

A Rep of Amber Heard Previously Revealed She Was Expecting Her Second Child

Although Amber Heard’s rep confirmed in December that she was expecting a second child, they did not state it was twins.

“It is still quite early in the pregnancy,” the rep shared. “So you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonaugh Paige.”

The actress opened up about welcoming Oonaugh Paige three months after her birth in 2021. She stated she “decided” she wanted to have a child four years prior and “wanted to do it” on her “own terms.”

“I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” she stated. “I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”