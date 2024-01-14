Amanda Knox Says Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Mom ‘Had It Coming’ After Years of Abuse

More than two weeks after Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison after serving eight years of a ten-year sentence, Amanda Knox publicly shared her thoughts about Blanchard’s case.

Knox is known for being wrongfully convicted of murdering her roommate, Meredith Kercher, while studying abroad in Italy in 2007. She recently wrote a piece for The Free Press about her own experience adjusting to normal life. She was freed from prison in 2011 and completely exonerated from the crime.

Knox explained how it took her more than a decade to finally feel as though she was in control of her life. That she’s no longer trapped by her own story. “I’ve learned that I am more than the worst thing that ever happened to me,” she continued. “But where is value in sharing my story with others, I’m entitled to do so. The same goes for Gypsy.”

Amanda Knox pointed out Blanchard is more than the horrible abuse she endured at the hands of her mother. She’s also more than a conspirator to her mother’s murder. “And now that she’s admitted to what she’d done and served her time, she doesn’t owe anybody anything.”

Knox also justified Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder. “Gyspy may not realize that many people admire her not because she admits that what she did was wrong,” she wrote. “Or even because she survived and escaped horrific abuse, but because, deep down, they feel that Dee Dee deserved to be murdered.”

Knox then wrote, “If you know anything about Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s case… You know that 48-year-old Clauddine ‘Dee Dee’ Blanchard had it coming”

Amanda Knox Says Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Story is ‘Perfect Fodder’ for ‘Twisted’ Media Environment

Meanwhile, Amanda Knox wrote about why the media is so fixated on Gyspy Rose Blanchard and her mother’s death.

“Gypsy’s story is perfect fodder for our twisted media environment that caters almost pornographically to our voyeuristic and judgmental tendencies,” Knox stated. “Especially when women are the victims or perpetrators of violence. I know from experience.”

Amanda Knox also advised Gypsy Rose Blanchard to keep sharing her case publicly, but keeping her personal life private. “It will take time for Gypsy to learn who she is on the other side of the tragedy that turned into a household name. There’s a freedom to be found in keeping that growth and healing private.”