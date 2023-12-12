Amanda Bynes Admits Undergoing Major Plastic Surgery Procedure: See the Results

Amanda Bynes recently underwent a major cosmetic procedure and couldn’t be happier with her decision.

The former Nickelodeon star took to TikTok Monday to reveal she chose to get a blepharoplasty – a procedure to remove excess eyelid skin.

Amanda Bynes detailed her experience and her feelings surrounding the change in her appearance. “I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skinfolds and the corner of my eyes. So, I don’t have those skinfolds anymore,” Bynes explained.

(Photo via Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Herve Leger; Amanda Bynes / Instagram)

Though any cosmetic surgery comes with risks, Bynes admitted the change has improved her confidence.

“It was one of the best things I could’ve ever done for my self-confidence, and it made me feel a lot better in my skin,” the actress said. “So I just wanted to post about that just to clear up that rumor as to why I have a new look.”

“I feel a lot better now about myself, and I’m so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery. It was one of the greatest things I could’ve ever done.”

Amanda Bynes is Working Toward Recovery

Last March, a judge released Amanda Bynes from her nearly nine-year conservatorship. Since that time, the former child star has gone through a rocky period.

The actress was scheduled to reunite with her All That costars at ’90s Con. Those in attendance included Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli, and Lori Beth Denberg. “I’m really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at ’90s Con,” Bynes said ahead of the event.

She was unable to attend, however, due to an undisclosed health issue.

Back in June, Amanda Bynes was placed under a 5150 psychiatric hold. This occurred mere days after being detained by police and subsequently evaluated by medical personnel. The next month, she received intensive mental health treatment at an inpatient facility in Orange County.

By September, however, Bynes was working toward recovery and hoping to return to work. “In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter,” she said in a statement via her lawyer David A. Esquibias.