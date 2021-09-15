Amanda Bynes’ Conservatorship Reveals New Details About Star’s Life

Amid news that Britney Spears’ conservatorship could be winding down, new details about child star Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship have emerged. Bynes has been under a conservatorship since 2013 and that arrangement has been expanded by a judge after reviewing the case. Bynes has largely been out of the spotlight in the year since she announced an engagement as well as a pregnancy, and these new court documents have shed light on how both of those announcements have panned out.

Why Is Amanda Bynes Under A Conservatorship?

After a streak of troublesome behavior, She’s The Man star Amanda Bynes was placed under a conservatorship not dissimilar to the arrangement her contemporary Britany Spears has endured for over a decade. Bynes caused concern after her struggles with mental illness became public following a string of confusing social media updates as well as surveillance camera footage from a store.

In 2013, her parents successfully filed to place the actress under a conservatorship and The Blast recently obtained court documents that reveal what role the arrangement will play in Bynes’ future. After receiving a report from Bynes’ legal team, a judge has decided to extend the star’s conservatorship, which is run by her mother, for another year and a half. In March 2023, there will be another status hearing on the case, but in the meantime Bynes will continue to live under her current arrangement.

Bynes Sparked Concern In 2020 With Dual Announcement

Last year, Bynes made a surprise announcement that she was engaged to her boyfriend, Paul Michael, and in March 2020, she shared a photo of a sonogram with the caption, “Baby on board!” Sources close to the situation said at the time that it was true that the actress was pregnant, and had shared the news with her family a few weeks after finding out that she was expecting.

At the time, Bynes was staying at a Pasadena psychiatric facility for a 30-day treatment program, and her close ones were worried about her stress levels worsening with the pregnancy. Though Bynes is still together with her fiance, reports indicate that she’s no longer pregnant, although no further details have been released to explain exactly what happened with the pregnancy.

Where Is Bynes Today?

A source told E! News, “Paul and Amanda are still together and still engaged. Their relationship right now is in a good healthy place,” adding that the couple does not live together. Meanwhile, Bynes’ relationship with her parents has improved over the last year.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Bynes was unable to spend time with her parents, though the family has since been able to get together. “Her relationship with her parents is wonderful at the moment,” the source explained, “The shift in her relationship with her parents really had a lot to do with the pandemic, too. The quarantine process caused everyone to not see their elderly parents for a while and Amanda was no different.”

The insider continued, “At the same time, it really made her appreciate her loved ones even more. So when they were finally able to see each other again, they were able to spend that quality time together and that strengthened their bond a lot.” Bynes seems to be in a really good place right now in terms of her family and love life. The actress is also pursuing a degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. As long as her condition continues to improve, the future is bright for Bynes.