alyssa-milano-breaks-silence-after-baseball-team-gofundme-backlash

Alyssa Milano is speaking out after social media users roaster her for posting a GoFundMe page set up to support a trip for her son’s baseball team.

Thousands of people think it is inappropriate to ask for money when she has millions in the bank, and they want to know why she isn’t covering the costs herself. In a statement, the actress explained that she has been consistently helping to finance the team.

“I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team,” she wrote on X. “I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues.”

“The kids also do fundraising themselves—car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things!” she continued. “Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families.”

Milano initially shared the fundraiser on X January 25. The post explained that the team is trying to afford a trip to Cooperstown. Proceeds will cover uniforms, league dues, and travel costs. Any remaining money will pay for “pins and novelty items to make our tournaments memorable experiences beyond the field.”

The goal was set for $10,000. At the time, they were only $2,000 shy of the amount.

My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here:https://t.co/PMV9aEFnou — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 25, 2024

Social Media Users Call Alyssa Milano ‘Tone-Deaf’

Despite sharing that she often fronts bills for the baseball team and its members, people continued to bash Alyssa Milano.

“There’s nothing wrong with kids of rich people doing fundraising and learning skills,” someone commented. “But leveraging your audience to fundraise for them does not teach them anything.”

“Millionaires who panhandle are trashy,” added another.

“You’re so tone-deaf,” wrote a user. “You have millions of dollars and you’re asking other people less fortunate than you to pay for your son’s Team trip. You’re ridiculous.”

While the controversial post has created trouble for the Charmed actress, it has not stopped people from making donations. The negative comments have actually pushed some people to make donations.

“The media is ridiculous in many ways,” someone wrote. “I’m clicking on GoFundMe now to help.”

As it stands, the boys are only $820 shy of their goal.