Zoë Kravitz Wows in Plunging Gown Weeks After Channing Tatum Split

A little more than a month after she and Channing Tatum called it quits, Zoë Kravitz looked incredibly stunning in an all-black plunging gown.

In her Instagram Stories on Monday, Dec. 9, the Blink Twice director appeared wearing a black halter dress with criss-cross straps as she struck a sultry pose

Celebrity hairstylist Nikki Nelms, who posted the video, wrote, “Baddies Cam” in the caption.

Kravitz has kept a low profile since she and Tatum reportedly ended their engagement in early November. Sources close to the couple revealed the split was “amicable” and “they realized they’re at different stages in life.”

The former couple was together for three years. Neither have spoken out about the breakup.

Kravitz returned to the red carpet as a single lady on Dec. 2 for the Gotham Film Awards in New York City.

She celebrated her 36th birthday the day before the event, with her father, Lenny Kravitz, paying a special tribute to her on social media.

“Happy birthday Zoë…. Thank you for teaching me what true love and joy is. I couldn’t be more proud of you. I love you….. @zoeisabellakravitz,” he wrote in a post on Instagram, which featured an adorable throwback pic of him cuddling a younger version of Zoë.

Despite the duo ending their relationship, Kravitz and Tatum will reunite on the set of their upcoming film Alpha Comedy.

Sources Previously Revealed Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Are Still ‘In Touch’ Following Their Breakup

Meanwhile, sources told Page Six that, despite the breakup, Kravitz and Tatum are still in touch.

“There was no dramatic falling out between Channing and Zoë,” the insiders shared. “They really just grew apart and decided it was best for them to go their separate way.”

The sources also pointed out that both Kravitz and Tatum “handled the breakup very maturely” and “came to the mutual realization that they were better off friends than romantic partners.”

They further shared that Kravitz’s father doesn’t hold any “hard feelings” towards Tatum.

“He understands that these things happen and just wants them to both be happy,” the insiders noted.

The sources also said that the elder Kravitz and Tatum have become “really close over the past few years.”

The musician previously spoke about Tatum, calling the actor a great guy and they “get on” really well.

“We have our own relationship as well. We hang out. We talk,” he said. “He’s a very soulful human being. He was raised well. He has manners and class.”

He also noted that, when he first met Tatum, it was “very natural” for both of them.

“Like I said, he’s very sweet. It works,” he said. “Life is about timing and what you’ve gone through, what you’ve learned, and they’re in the right place.”