Alyssa Milano Mourns ‘Charmed’ Costar Julian McMahon in Special Tribute

Following the news that actor Julian McMahon passed away after a cancer battle, Alyssa Milano mourns her Charmed costar.

“I’m heartbroken,” Milano declared in the post, which featured photos of her and McMahon. “Julian McMahon was magic. That smile. That laugh. That Talent. That presence. He walked into a room and lit it up – not just with charisma, but with kindness. With mischief. With soulful understanding.”

Alyssa Milano further reflected on spending years with Julian McMahon on the set of Charmed. “He made me feel safe as an actor,” she continued. “Seen as a woman. He challenged me, teased me, supported me. We were so different, and yet somehow we always understood each other.”

Milano also stated that McMahon was more than her TV husband; he was a dear friend to her, who checked in, remembered her, and shared things with her. He would always tell her the truth, even when it was uncomfortable, with love.

“My heart is with Kelly, with Madison, and with Iliana—his girls, his world,” she added. “He adored them. You could feel it in every conversation, every story, every text. He was a family man above all, and he loved deeply.”

Milano then added that losing McMahon felt unreal, calling it too soon and unfair. “Rest, my friend. I’ll carry your laugh with me.”

Fellow ‘Charmed’ Costars Honor Julian McMahon

Meanwhile, fellow Charmed stars Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause, and Rose McGowan also paid tribute to Julian McMahon on social media.

Combs shared a series of throwback pics from the Charmed days. “One of a kind is an understatement,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Your unyielding zest for life and crazy making sense of humor will be sorely missed. The joy and laughter you were the direct cause of will always be remembered. I hope you find our lady friend and dance in those rose petals.

McGowan wrote in an Instagram Story post, “Oh Julian, you force of brilliance, wild talent, and humour. For you, your family, and loving fans all over the world, I pray comfort.”

Krause then wrote in an Instagram post, “Sad day for our Charmed family! Julian was one of the funniest, devilishly handsome, and kind souls! Prayers to his family and close friends! He will surely be missed!”

Julian McMahon passed away nearly a year after fellow Charmed star Shannen Doherty passed away from her own lengthy cancer battle.