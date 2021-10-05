Shannen Doherty Gives Rare Health Update Amid Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. It went into remission but returned in 2020. The Heathers star recently gave an update about her stage four cancer. Here’s what she had to say.

Doherty’s had an up-and-down career in Hollywood. She was once despised by her castmates on Beverly Hills, 90210, where she was often late and outspoken. A 2015 cancer diagnosis and a 2020 return of the disease have completely changed her life. Many folks don’t usually live with stage four cancer for years, yet Doherty is still going.

Doherty is not letting cancer slow her down. She says, “I’m spending time with my friends and family, and I’m working.” You’d expect Doherty to take a step back during this battle, but she’s doing the opposite. She’s starring in multiple Hallmark movies and thinks it’s important to shatter the stigma that folks living with cancer are unable to work. Doherty also posted a photo earlier this year of herself working with Bruce Willis. She doesn’t want to be “written off” by Hollywood because of the illness.

Bad Reputation?

Thanks to her time on 90210, Doherty earned a reputation for being pretty hard to work with. Her rebellious attitude follows her to this day, but now she says cancer’s changed her attitude. In an interview with GMA, she said “you really have to dig deep to face cancer, and in that, you find all this stuff you had hidden away. It’s beautiful things you find.” She’s found forgiveness and trust.

As for her health, Doherty is fighting for her life. She doesn’t have a bucket list because she doesn’t want to focus on death. Advances in medical technology have turned cancer from a death sentence into, for Doherty at least, a bearable chronic disease. She’s determined to keep going not just for herself, but for her friends and family.

Health updates are pretty rare from Doherty, and that sadly leaves the door open to rough speculation. As if she doesn’t have enough to worry about. Last year, the National Enquirer claimed she was desperately seeking a “miracle cure” through new age science. A rep from Doherty denied this story, and the new update refutes it as well. She’s relying on her health protocols and doctors to keep her alive, but she’s not turning to “Chinese medicine and herbal remedies” as was claimed by the tabloid. We wish her all the best!