Alleged Murderer Karmelo Anthony To Graduate From High School

In the latest development on the controversial case of the alleged killer, the now-18-year-old Karmelo Anthony, it has been confirmed that he will be able to graduate from high school. Anthony has been charged with murder after allegedly fatally stabbing junior Austin Metcalf on April 2 during a track meet.

As reported by WFAA and Fox News Digital, according to the advocacy group Next Generation Action Network (NGAN), the Anthony family and the Frisco Independent School District (ISD) reached an agreement, allowing Karmelo to graduate. from Centennial High School. He, however, will not take part in any “senior graduation activities,” as per a press release.

NGAN President Dominique Alexander, who led the controversial Anthony family press conference, proudly shared the news of Anthony’s graduation.

“We are proud to share that Karmelo Anthony will graduate and receive his high school diploma,” Alexander said.. “His academic achievements will not be disrupted.”

“NGAN has worked diligently alongside the Anthony family’s legal team to bring about this fair and student-focused resolution. This is a moment of dignity for Karmelo and a reminder of the power of advocacy done right.”

Superintendent Clarification

While Frisco ISD initially refused to comment on Anthony’s graduation, Superintendent Dr. Mikle Waldrip sent an email to Centennial High School staff, students, and families. In it, he addressed several false claims that Karmelo Anthony was to walk the stage in the graduation.

“It is disheartening that the incredible accomplishments and achievements of our Centennial seniors may be dampened by needless fear-mongering, attention-seeking, and media vitriol,” Waldrip wrote.

“I want to be clear. No student who commits a serious criminal offense (Title V felony) is permitted to participate in the graduation ceremony.”

Waldrip added that anyone who trespasses on any Frisco ISD property or at the event will be immediately removed and possibly arrested. While Anthony will graduate, Waldrip wrote that Frisco ISD “will not reward or celebrate those who hurt others.”

During a track meet on April 2, it was alleged that Karmelo Anthony stabbed Austin Metcalf to death. Reportedly, the two quarreled about Anthony’s presence at a Memorial High School tent, as per Fox News Digital.

Allegedly, Anthony admitted to the stabbing to the authorities, but claimed it was self-defense. The then-17-year-old was charged with murder.