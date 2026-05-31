Latest Update on White House’s Big UFC Event

With the UFC Freedom 250 just weeks away, President Trump and his White House team have already begun preparations.

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The event, which will take place on June 14 at 8 p.m. ET, will feature fights Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje; Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane; Sean O’Malley vs Aiemann Zahabi; Josh Hokit vs Derrick Lewis; Mauricio Ruffy vs Michael Chandler; Bo Nickal vs Kyle Daukaus; and Diego Lopes vs Steve Garcia.

Construction continues for the upcoming UFC match on the South Lawn of the White House on May 26, 2026, in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump is hosting a UFC match on the White House grounds in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

According to USA Today, President Trump will be among those watching the event in person.

“It’s never going to happen again,” the world leader stated about the UFC Freedom 250 matches earlier this month. “It’s never happened before. And it’s all of the best fighters. And it’s going to happen right in front of the White House.”

The event will feature “the claw,” which is described as a massive lighting and cover structure that was built in Europe and shipped to the US specifically for the fights.

UFC CEO Says the Event is Not Politically Motivated

Dana White, UFC CEO and a close ally of Trump, has previously denied claims that UFC Freedom 250 is politically motivated. Instead, he stated that it is a “patriotic celebration.”

“You can make anything political if you want to,” White stated during a recent interview with Time. “I love this country like anybody on the left loves this country. I love this country like anybody on the right loves this country.”

“This is basically me spending a ­sh-t­load of money to celebrate the 250th birthday of America,” he pointed out. “With America and the rest of the world.”

President Trump had teased the event just 11 days after his re-election in 2024.

White also stated that the UFC will lose approximately $30 million on the event. However, that hasn’t stopped others from being optimistic.

“This is the greatest earned ­marketing tool of all time,” Mark Shapiro, President and COO of TKO, shared. “It’s a once-in-a-generation moment. The kind of attention, awareness, and sampling we’re going to get from audiences around the world, on that day alone, will be more than we could get in an entire year.”