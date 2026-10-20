Alleged Domestic Violence Incident Was Reported at Dolly Parton’s House Ahead of Her Passing

As Dolly Parton dealt with cancer treatment a month before her death, there were tensions in her family.

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On July 13, Officer Peter Spain arrived at Parton’s Brentwood, Tennessee home on a domestic violence call, according to a police incident report viewed by In Touch.

Spain responded to a report of assault made by 21-year-old Keegan Seaver. He claimed his aunt, 40-year-old Rebecca Seaver “had struck him with her open hands about his body several times which stemmed from a verbal confrontation he had with Ms. Seaver’s coworker, Ms. Andrea Abernathy, earlier in the day.”

He said he wasn’t injured in the altercation.

(L-R) Rebecca Seaver and Dolly Parton attend the opening of Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s exhibit ‘Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker’ on May 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Rebecca Seaver “admitted that she did confront her nephew regarding his behavior towards Ms. Abernathy. She claimed she made no physical contact with him other than when he placed his hand in her face in an attempt to provoke her, so she lightly smacked his hand out of her face,” Officer Spain reported.

“Due to the lack of evidence and contradicting statements from both parties, I didn’t believe there was sufficient evidence to determine a primary aggressor or that an assault even occurred,” he continued.

“I advised both parties to separate and to consult with their supervisors/employers to help create a solution to keep this situation from escalating.”

Rebecca Seaver is the daughter of Parton’s sister Cassie. She is the director of the Dolly Parton Archive and executive director of the Life of Many Colors Museum.

Her brother Bryan Seaver was Parton’s head of security for 20 years. He was fired in September, and is being sued by Parton’s estate.