ben-affleck-rocks-crazy-new-hairstyle-while-riding-motorcycle-around-los-angeles

Ben Affleck debuts a new look amid his marriage woes with Jennifer Lopez.

According to PEOPLE, the Argo star was spotted with a recently shaved faux-hawk hairstyle while running errands on his electric motorcycle in Los Angeles over the weekend. With his new hairstyle, Affleck wore a Red Hot Chili Peppers shirt with gray jeans and a black motorcycle jacket. He topped the look with black and white aviator sunglasses.

The most recent outing comes just days after Ben Affleck closed escrow on his new five-bedroom $20.5 million Los Angeles-area property. A source stated the estate has a “sense of privacy and seclusion” and is “not trendy.”

“The environment is family-friendly, but it could easily be transformed into a bachelor pad,” the insider pointed out. They then shared that Ben Affleck’s new neighborhood “boasts a sophisticated crowd—it’s not trendy. Real establishment.”

As Affleck completes his new home purchase, the property he and Lopez shared in Beverly Hills remains on the market for $68 million. The house went up for sale a little over a year after the couple purchased it for $60,850,000.

Meanwhile, Lopez recently celebrated her 55th birthday by hosting her Bridgerton-themed party at the mansion. Affleck was not present for the big event.

Ben Affleck again copying Wade Jeremy Robson look!

Now Ben cut his hair like Wade! Unbelievable!!😾😾😾Wade is 10 years younger than him, so this look suits Wade though! #Jlo pic.twitter.com/cuJRSTpLAp — OriginalGirl235 (Fan Account) (@rauwlena2050) August 4, 2024

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Calling It Quits For Good? Sources Say Divorce Papers Are Drawn Up

While Ben Affleck is currently settling into his new home, sources say that he and Jennifer Lopez are about to call it quits for good. The couple has been the subject of divorce gossip since May, when Lopez was spotted by herself at the 2024 Met Gala.

To add more to the rumors, Ben Affleck moved out of the couple’s mansion to live in a $100,000-per-month rental. While Lopez was in Europe for a vacation, the actor was spotted moving more of his items out.

It was reported earlier this week that the divorce papers are drawn up and the filing process is ready to begin. Sources say Affleck and Lopez attempted to reconcile just a few weeks ago. However, the reconciliation ended up failing.

“They finalized the divorce papers with her a month ago,” one insider shared. “But are waiting for the right time to drop them.”

Another source also said, “At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn’t. Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it.”

However, the couple has yet to address the gossip. They also have not made any announcement that the divorce is officially happening.