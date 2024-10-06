Alleged Beverly Hills Kidnapper Fatally Stabbed in Wild Video

In Beverly Hills, an alleged kidnapper tried to abduct a little girl from her father. During the struggle, the suspect was stabbed. The alleged kidnapper died of his wounds not long after being arrested.

Gawking onlookers captured parts of the incident on camera on Saturday, September 28th. The footage shows the injured father urgently pleading for someone to call 911 while holding his young daughter safely in his arms.

LATEST: A Beverly Hills kidnapping attempt turns deadly after a father fights back to protect his child. What would you do in a situation like this?



In the footage, the bloodied assailant is seen diving through the rear window of a vehicle belonging to a man who wishes to be identified only as Brian. He later recalled that it was evident the attacker was undergoing a psychotic break or was under the influence of drugs.

An Eyewitness Gives His Account of the Alleged Kidnapper’s Attack

“I saw someone crossing, who was holding a baby and he seemed to be in a tussle with another person,” Brian told KCAL News. “The baby had kind of fallen and flipped back.”

“I told my son to get in the car, I rolled up my window but I forgot my back window was open,” he told the outlet. “My dog was in the back. He came in the back window and grabbed the dog.”

Brian and his son bravely fought back, striking the man to free their dog as his car mounted the sidewalk.

“He finally let go and then he walked over and banging on the windows on that house on the corner,” Brian explained. “The people inside were terrified, screaming.”

At approximately 2:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Spalding Drive following reports of disturbances in the area, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Beverly Hills Police Reveal the Results of Their Investigation into the Stabbing Incident

“Upon arrival, officers discovered a male subject suffering from a stab wound,” the department said in a statement. “The male subject was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.”

“The initial investigation indicates that there was a confrontation between two male subjects,” BHPD investigators explained. They also mentioned that the other party involved in the incident was cooperating with their investigation.

Subsequently, officers shared additional details about the events leading up to the stabbing.

“The investigation determined that a male suspect confronted the victim and his child as they were walking on the sidewalk,” a later statement explained. “During the altercation, the victim stabbed the suspect, and both individuals sustained injuries.”

The victim has been discharged from the hospital following treatment.