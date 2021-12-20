All Of Kate Middleton’s Best Christmas Day Looks So Far

Kate Middleton’s style has always been the subject of envy, and the Duchess of Cambridge especially glows during the royal family’s traditional visit to Sandringham Church every year on Christmas. With the exception of 2012, Middleton has gone to the church service every year with her husband Prince William until COVID-19 prevented the royal family from gathering together in both 2020 and 2021. Until we’re all able to get together safely without fears of the deadly virus, we’ll have to satisfy ourselves with a bit of nostalgia.

Kate Middleton’s First Christmas At Sandringham

Kate Middleton’s first Christmas with the British royal family following her 2011 wedding to Prince William was an understated affair. Middleton looked slim and cozy in her long, mulberry colored coat and slightly brighter toned hat. With her jeweled-tone clutch in hand, Middleton appeared to be the very spirit of the holidays.

KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 25: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves Sandringham Church after the traditional Christmas Day service at Sandringham on December 25, 2011 in King’s Lynn, England. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh traditionally lead the royals in attending a church service at Sandringham Church on Christmas Day. It is the Duchess of Cambridge’s first Christmas at Sandringham after her marriage to Prince William, Duke of Cambridge in April of this year. This year the Duke of Edinburgh missed the service as he is in Papworth Hospital after having cardiac surgery to fit a stent in his coronary artery. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Middleton’s First Christmas As A New Mom

In early December 2012, Prince William and Kate Middleton announced that they were expecting their first child. Due to her hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition she suffered from throughout all of her pregnancies that causes severe nausea in the early months of pregnancy, Middleton was unable to attend the royal family’s yearly gathering at Sandringham. Instead, she and William attended church with her family in a far more casual setting.

After welcoming Prince George on July 22, 2013, Middleton made her triumphant return to the royal family’s traditional church service. Dressed in a smart pair of calf-length black boots and a blue and green plaid coat, Middleton looked every inch a duchess. Her charming green hat was thee perfect accessory to tie the look together.

KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 25: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the Christmas Day service at Sandringham on December 25, 2013 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Looking Cozy With Husband Prince William

Middleton toned down the colors in 2014. She wore a brown tweed coat festooned with golden buttons and a complimentary patterned scarf could be seen peeking above her collar. Once again, Middleton decided to wear a hat with the ensemble, which brought a classy air to the outfit. At the time, Middleton was several months pregnant with her second child, Princess Charlotte, whom she welcomed on May 2, 2015.

KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 25: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave the Christmas Day Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2014 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Gorgeous In Green

We think we’ve figured out Middleton’s favorite seasonal color, and we can’t deny we’re green with envy over this look. Her hair is fashioned into a stylish updo and mostly hidden beneath a delicately designed hat. All that green really brings out her eyes. Middleton looks absolutely amazing after having her second child, with both Prince George and Princess Charlotte not making their first trip to the Sandringham church service until the following year.

KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 25: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2015 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

A Growing Young Family

2016 was a family event, with both Princess Charlotte and Prince George both making their adorable debut. Middleton is stunning in a fur trimmed, brown coat. We also spotted a familiar clutch in her hand, which may be the same clutch she brought on her first trip to the royal event. The younger royals are absolutely adorable as they take in everything happening around them. This event also contains one of our favorite photos of Prince George to date.

BUCKLEBURY, BERKSHIRE – DECEMBER 25: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive to attend the service at St Mark’s Church on Christmas Day on December 25, 2016 in Bucklebury, Berkshire. (Photo by Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The young prince looks darling as he enjoys a candy cane sweet and clutches his father’s hand. That cute look on his face has likely gotten him out of trouble more times than we can count. We certainly wouldn’t be able to tell that sweet little face no.

BUCKLEBURY, BERKSHIRE – DECEMBER 25: Prince George of Cambridge eats a sweet as he leave following the service at St Mark’s Church on Christmas Day on December 25, 2016 in Bucklebury, Berkshire. (Photo by Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Middleton Bends The Knee

In 2017, there was an addition to the royal family: Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle. Both Middleton and her new sister-in-law drop a curtsey for their royal matriarch Queen Elizabeth as their husbands make a respectful bow for their grandmother. While Markle went with a muted khaki colored coat and chestnut colored hat, Middleton dazzled in a seasonally appropriate red and green plaid coat and a giant, fuzzy black hat.

KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 25: Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Fab Four’s Final Sandringham Christmas

In 2018 following Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle, the reception to the younger royals was at a record height. Dubbed the “Fab Four,” Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Harry and Markle, were experiencing a surge in popularity.

In the photos from that year’s Christmas church service, Middleton shines in red while her husband, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law went with black. This led to Middleton sticking out, in all the best ways, with her festive ensemble.

With Prince Harry and Markle deciding to leave behind their working royal status and moving across the pond in late 2019, this was the final time the fab four attended the Sandringham service together.

KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 25: (L-R) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive to attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Christmas With Middleton’s Mini Me

Though the family had to do without the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2019, the royal still kept a stiff upper lip and seemed to enjoy the morning out, especially with little ones like Princess Charlotte making an appearance. Middleton and her daughter could be mirror images of each other if it weren’t for the age difference and different coat colors. With their lovely chestnut hair shining in the morning light, mother and daughter have never favored each other more.

KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 25: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte attend the Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2019 in King’s Lynn, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

The Sandringham church services were cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 over fears of the spreading coronavirus pandemic, but looking back through previous years of the royal tradition gives us just that much more light and joy this year. Hopefully we’ll all be able to gather together again soon.

