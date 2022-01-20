Alfonso Ribeiro Shares Photo Of Kids At The ‘Happiest Place On Earth’ In Sweet Instagram Post

Fresh Prince alumni Alfonso Ribeiro took his kids to Disney World as an escape from the stressors of modern reality and shared a charming snap of him and his family in front of the magic kingdom. It is a lovely reminder that though the world is still spinning wildly out of control, it is up to each one of us to make our own definition of happy. Judging from Ribeiro’s Instagram post, he and his family have a pretty good idea of just how to do that.

Family Fun Time

Who can’t relate to wanting a little happiness while the world is in such a state of discord? Amid political problems and a pandemic that refuses to go away, it’s safe to assume we could all use a little time at Disney right now. You can see from the smiles pasted across their faces that stress is the last thing on their mind. A perfect little getaway to a perfect (not so little) place.

“I Don’t Ever Want To Leave”

Plus, let’s not forget that with additions of Marvel and Star Wars characters and rides and such, it isn’t the same Disney World as it was a decade or two ago. Truthfully, you used to be able to see all of Disney in a day or two, but now that always feels like hardly enough as there is so much to do. For proof of this, Ribeiro’s daughter Ava told her famous father that “I don’t ever want to leave”, but we are sure they will be back.

It is refreshing to see a famous family staying so down to earth and close with one another. They may be famous, but looking at the pic, we just see a happy family and that tells you everything you need to know about the Ribeiros. They are just a normal family like everyone else, but their dad was on The Fresh Prince.

