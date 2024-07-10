‘Alf’ Star Benji Gregory Dies at 46

Benji Gregory was found dead in his car at a Chase Bank parking lot in Peoria, AZ, on June 13. He was 46 years old.

Gregory was best known for his role as Brian Tanner on the sitcom ALF, which ran from 1986-1990.

Gregory’s Cause of Death Still Under Investigation

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office reports a cause of death is still pending. However, those close to the actor believe he went to the bank to deposit residual checks and fell asleep in his car – dying from vehicular heatstroke. Gregory’s sister Rebecca revealed that her brother suffered from a sleep disorder that often kept him awake for days.

In a statement to TMZ, the actor’s sister extends her thanks for everyone’s support and kind words in the wake of such a great loss. She suggests donations in Benji’s name to either The Actors Equity Foundation or the ASPCA would be appreciated.

Gregory was born into Hollywood, with his father, uncle, and sister also working as actors.

In addition to his 101 appearances on ALF, Gregory’s resume included Fantastic Max, The A-Team, T.J. Hooker and The Twilight Zone. He also made several appearances on the television sitcom Punky Brewster, playing an orphan named Dash.

Gregory stepped away from acting in 2003 and enlisted in the US Navy.