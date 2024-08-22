alex-rodriguez-shades-ex-jennifer-lopez-following-divorce-from-ben-affleck

Not long after the news broke about his ex Jennifer Lopez filing for divorce from Ben Affleck, Alex Rodriguez seemingly shaded the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker.

Just after “Bennifer’s’” split started making headlines, Rodriguez took to his Instagram Story to share an interesting quote. “You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction,” the quote read.

Although many suspected that the quote was directed towards Jennifer Lopez, sources close to Alex Rodriguez say the post “has nothing to do” with the singer/songwriter.

Rodriguez and Lopez were first romantically linked in Feb. 2017 and got engaged in March 2019. However, two years after Rodriguez got down on one knee, the former couple called it quits. In April 2021, they made a joint statement to PEOPLE announcing the engagement was off.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the duo stated at the time, “we will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”

Not long after the breakup, Jennifer Lopez got back together with Ben Affleck. The couple were famously engaged in the early 2000s before ended things in 2004. They got legally married in Las Vegas in July 2022 and then had the wedding in Georgia the following month.

However, less than two years later, Lopez and Affleck were noticeably struggling in the marriage. After months of speculation, the “Jenny From the Block” songstress filed for divorce.

An insider close to Lopez told PEOPLE, “She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken. The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”



Alex Rodriguez Previously Reflected On His Relationship and Break-Up With Jennifer Lopez

In July 2022, Alex Rodriguez spoke to Martha Stewart about his relationship and break-up with Jennifer Lopez. He stated he had “no regrets” and “life is good.”

“I’m very fortunate,” Rodriguez said. “I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for my health, for my beautiful daughters, who are now 17 and 14. That is my number one focus in life.”

On his relationship with Lopez, he said, “Look, we had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do. Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around.”

He went on to add that Lopez is the hardest worker as well. “And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that’s alive.”

