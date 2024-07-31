Alec Baldwin Filming New Reality Show Following ‘Rust’ Case Dismissal

Acting star Alec Baldwin is not wasting any time getting back onto the acting scene following his criminal trial. He has already begun filming his latest project.

Baldwin’s newest production steps outside of the actor’s usual parameters. TMZ spotted the Hollywood star filming a reality show that will closely follow his life after the Rust shooting trial.

Alec Baldwin Back to Work Following ‘Rust’ Shooting Verdict

“Alec Baldwin is rolling up his sleeves and getting back to work after his legal win in the “Rust” trial — he’s back in New York shooting his reality TV show, and cameras are rolling,” TMZ wrote.

Baldwin was facing criminal charges following a tragedy on the set of Rust in October 2021. The former Saturday Night Live star fired a gun on the set of the film. The fatal shot killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured film director Joel Souza.

Even though the case has been tossed, Baldwin wants to make sure justice is served completely. So he plans to sue the prosecutors and the police, according to TMZ.

“Alec Baldwin is not done with New Mexico’s legal system — it looks like he’s planning to legally go after the Santa Fe County Sheriff and the prosecutor in his “Rust” shooting case,” TMZ wrote.

“According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the actor’s lawyers put Santa Fe sheriff Adan Mendoza and special prosecutor Kari Morrissey on notice … instructing them to save all relevant info related to his now-dismissed manslaughter trial.”