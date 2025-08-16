Alabama Mother Accused Of Killing Infant Son Allegedly Told Husband She Had Killed A ‘Demon’

A 35-year-old Alabama mother, Morgan Thornton, is accused of killing her infant son, Jonah, by beating him to death. Allegedly. Thornton woke up the child’s father and told him she had just “killed a demon.”

Videos by Suggest

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Friday, August 1. At around 12:38 a.m., LCSO deputies responded to an Estate Drive residence in Athens. They had received a medical call involving an unresponsive infant.

Upon arrival, they found the infant heavily beaten, showing “no signs of life.” After deputies began life-saving efforts, fire and emergency first responders managed to get a pulse on the child. He was transported to a local hospital, where he, unfortunately, died.

Investigators determined that Thornton had allegedly beaten the child to death. The woman, according to the LCSO, was intoxicated at the time. Initially, she was charged with aggravated child abuse. However, after Jonah succumbed ot his injuries, her charges were upgraded to capital murder.

More than two weeks after the incident took place, testimony shared in court revealed a much more disturbing scene.

‘Killed A Demon’

As reported by WAFF, Jonah’s father, unnamed, was allegedly woken up by Morgan Thornton, and the woman said that “she had killed a demon.” The woman then allegedly guided the father to the gruesome scene, where Jonah was lying in a diaper genie.

Investigator Martin Evans detailed in court that he found “bloodstains around Jonah’s room,” and that he found Thornton standing outside the house “covered in blood,” as per the outlet.

Furthermore, Evans revealed that Thornton allegedly admitted to beating Jonah and even tried to intervene at the scene. She was placed in handcuffs instead.

Additionally, two pints of vodka and two shooters were allegedly found in the house at the time, WAFF reported. Thornton’s blood alcohol level results are pending.

As Thornton left her hearing, she told a WAFF reporter that she had swaddled Jonah and put him to bed that night. When asked if she remembered anything after that, Thornton just shook her head.

“Tried to give him CPR, that’s all,” Thornton said.

Thorton remains in jail without bond. If convicted of capital murder, she could face the death penalty.

“Please keep this family and everyone who responded to this heartbreaking scene in your prayers,” Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.