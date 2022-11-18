Al Roker Gives Update On Why He’s Been Missing From ‘Today’

TODAY show viewers have been wondering where Al Roker has been over the last few days, and it looks like we finally have an answer. The morning show anchor took to Instagram this morning to give fans an update on his health.

Roker has been missing from the TODAY show for two weeks now, and fans were starting to worry. Some even sent their questions over to Roker’s wife Deborah’s Instagram. She responded to some, writing, “He’s a bit under the weather but ok.”

It looks like Roker was a bit more than under the weather, though. He posted an update on Instagram, updating fans on the serious medical issue he has been dealing with.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,” he wrote. “Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs.”

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” Roker continued.

“Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Roker’s ‘TODAY’ Show Co-Stars Send Well Wishes

Roker’s colleagues sent wishes for a speedy recovery. Co-anchor Jacob Soboroff commented, “Love you Al. Sending all of the prayers up and best vibes your way. Can’t wait to see you very soon.”

TODAY show star Savannah Guthrie wrote, “You’re the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!!”

“Love you Al! Hurry home. You are missed and loved beyond measure!” Jenna Bush Hager wrote, while Craig Melvin commented, “Love you brother…can’t wait to have you back!”

Roker’s wife also left a comment on the post, writing, “So grateful for the top notch medical care and prayer warriors from every corner. We love you dearly sweet Al and can’t wait to get you home.”

Roker’s TODAY show co-hosts also discussed his condition on the air this morning. “He’s in good spirits, we’ve all talked to him,” Guthrie shared, with Hoda Kotb adding, “He’s in great spirits.”

The medical issue that has kept Roker off the air is pretty serious, but it looks like the morning show anchor is on the way to making a speedy recovery!

