Al Roker’s Brother Is His Twin, They Look Like Mirror Images

Fans of the Today Show did a double take this morning when they saw Al Roker’s younger brother, Chris. The two look extremely similar, causing some to wonder if the anchor had a twin.

“I got to tell you, I saw you walking down the hallway — I thought you were Al!” Today anchor Sheinelle Jones said on the show’s 3rd Hour segment. All week, family members will be joining the anchors of the show as special guests and co-hosts.

Chris Is An Experienced Guest

Chris, who is sixteen years younger than his brother, is a Today Show veteran. He said that he’s been on the show more times than he can remember, for everything from cooking segments to travel pieces.

“You’re a veteran of the show,” anchor Craig Melvin said. “You’ve been on the show a lot!’ We need to start paying you!”

Even though he’s been on the show so many times, Chris doesn’t usually watch the program. “I can’t. I’m at work,” Chris said. “I work for New York City Health and Hospitals Lincoln and I’m also the system’s Chief Growth Officer.”

In a tweet last year, Al called him “the Roker making a difference.”

So proud of my brother, Christopher Roker. He is the Roker making a difference. You go, guy!! https://t.co/rhCbULd872 — Al Roker (@alroker) January 23, 2020

Hosting Was ‘An Absolute Joy,’ Says Roker

Even though he has a demanding career, Chris still made time to prepare for his co-hosting duties. “We also learned in our call this morning that Chris Roker does his homework — you had your notes ready to go. You’re taking this seriously,” Melvin said. “Unlike his brother,” the meteorologist joked.

He posted a picture of them at the Today Show desk, with the caption “Getting to cohost the @3rdhourtoday with my #babybrother @chrisroker was an absolute joy. As @craigmelvinnbc says, ‘my favorite Roker.’”

Fans loved seeing the brothers working together. “Y’all look like you were having fun!!!! Thx for sharing your bro!!!!” one posted. It seems like viewers enjoyed watching the Roker brothers as much as they enjoy working together!