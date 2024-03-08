Akira Toriyama, ‘Dragon Ball’ Creator, Dies at 68

Akira Toriyama, the creator of the beloved Dragon Ball franchise, has passed away. He was 68 years old. Toriyama allegedly died due to an acute subdural hematoma.

The news of Toriyama’s passing was first released on X (formerly Twitter) via the official Dragon Ball account. “Dear Friends and Partners, we are deeply saddened to inform you that Manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st due to acute subdural hematoma. He was in age of 68,” the statement reads.

“Following his wishes for tranquility, we respectfully inform you that we would not accept flowers, condolences gifts, visiting, offerings and others. We ask you to refrain from conducting interviews with his family,” it continued.

“We deeply thank you for your understanding and support as always.”

Akria Toriyama first brought the world of Dragon Ball to life via manga. Two animated series, the uber-popular Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, followed soon after.

Characters like Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, and Gohan quickly become beloved by fans. According to Title Max, Dragon Ball is the 15th highest-grossing media franchise of all time.

Dragon Ball has brought in nearly 25 billion dollars worldwide. And there’s little doubt that the franchise will continue to live on for years to come.

Fans Heartbroken By News of Toriyama’s Passing

Once news broke of Toriyama’s passing, fans quickly flocked to the internet to share their fondest memories of his work.

“Akira Toriyama was here for our childhood and adulthood. He’s inspired an infinite amount of people. And just made us smile countless times. Man. This one hits hard. He’s forever a legend and his legacy will never end. RIP Akira Toriyama. Thank you for everything,” one fan wrote.

Another fan noted that the world lost a legend in the world of manga and anime. “Rest in peace Akira Toriyama. We lost a legend and he will be missed dearly. The world wouldn’t be the same without his influence.”