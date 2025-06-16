Air Force Veteran Found Dead In Arlington, Tennessee Cornfield After Leaving Home Without Phone

An Iraq War Air Force veteran, 43-year-old Jonathan “Scotty” Roach, was reported missing after going on a walk on Saturday, June 7. He had left his phone at home. Five days later, he was found dead in an Arlington cornfield.

Videos by Suggest

According to WMC, Roach, a husband and father of two, was found dead on Thursday, June 12, at around 1:45 p.m. in a cornfield area near Arlington Road. While the body has yet to be identified by a medical examiner, Roach’s wife, Tracey, told the outlet that the body belonged to her husband.

Currently, Roach’s cause and manner of death remain unknown.

Jonathan Roach left his home to go for a walk on Saturday, June 7. He left behind his phone and his truck. Then, after he failed to return home, Tracey reported him missing. The days that followed saw a search effort carried out by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, other law enforcement teams, and even volunteers.

Remembering Her Husband

While pending official confirmation, Tracey is now mourning her husband, an Air Force veteran.

“My husband is an Eagle Scout. He’s 14 years Air Force, lots of training there,” she told WMC. “He is white water rescue trained. He does kayaking, and nature is his place. At our home, we have bees, chickens, and a garden. That’s where you’ll find Scott, outside. That’s his place where he processes all of the stuff that is going on.”

Previously speaking to WMC, Tracy recalled how Roach would greet her and hug her at her car whenever she got home, calling him “loving.” While he remained missing, Tracey held Roach’s pillow while in bed, pretending it was her husband.

“I tell it, ‘I love you,’ over and over,” Tracey said at the time.

Citing Adele’s “When We Were Young,” Tracey talked lovingly about Jonathan Roach, saying that he “feels like home,” “sounds like a song,” and “feels like a movie.”

“Very loving and compassionate,” Tracey continued. “We’ve been married 13 years, and he’s never yelled at me one time. He’s never said a bad word in our house, he’s constantly there for people who need him. There’s nobody who meets him who doesn’t fall in love with him.”